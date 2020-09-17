Body found on crashed plane identified

– injured pilot is known drug trafficker in Brazil

Police have been able to identify the body found among the wreckage of the crashed twin engine beechcraft with a cargo of 390 kilograms at Nine Miles Issano, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven.

The man is said to be that of a 49-year-old Brazilian national.

Investigators have also been successful in obtaining information that the injured pilot, 38, of Boa Vista Estado Roraima, Brazil is a known drug trafficker in his country.

According to sources involved with the investigation, the pilot had been charged in Brazil for the illegal trafficking of drugs.

It was also disclosed to this newspaper that this recent development was gained with assistance from International Police (Interpol) and law enforcement authorities in Brazil.

Kaieteur News was told as well that it is officially confirmed that both the crashed beechcraft and the 206 Cessna airplane found at the Nine Miles Airstrip are registered in Brazil.

According to information obtained by this newspaper, the crashed beechcraft, bearing registration number PT-CFG, was registered in Manaus, Brazil.

On Sunday last, the pilot who sustained a fractured arm and multiple bruises to the face was found by joint services ranks. He was in the company of another pilot of Venezuela and a Brazilian internet technician.

The men were found with the 206 Cessna aircraft at the Nine Miles Airstrip.

According to investigators, the men had told them that they were travelling to Suriname when they developed some mechanical issues and were forced to crash land.

Investigators had since questioned this theory, noting that there was no visible damage on the Cessna aircraft to support the men’s claim of crash landing.

However, the men also revealed to them that there was another aircraft flying along with them that had crashed in the jungle.

That airplane was the crashed beechcraft, which was found with the cocaine and body on Monday at around 12:05hrs.

Noting that the two of the foreign nationals were without injuries and perfectly fine, investigators now believe that the injured and known drug trafficker might have been the pilot of the crashed beechcraft.