Berbice protests stalled investigation into doctor’s death – Police

– body left at funeral home for weeks

The body of a prominent Guyanese doctor was held up in a funeral home for more than three weeks now after the investigations into his death was stalled by the recent Berbice protests.

The Berbice protests were geared at demanding justice for murdered teens, Joel and Isaiah Henry.

The late doctor, Michael George, 31, of La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD) had died on August 23, during his pre-birthday hang out with friends at a canal located at Parika Back, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Kaieteur News had reported that his friends had told investigators that around 16:00hrs that day, George had reportedly taken off his clothes, walked into the water and disappeared. The friends further told police that they went in search of George immediately. They said that some 10 minutes later, they were able to pull a motionless George from the water.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was also conducted on the doctor to revive him but that proved futile. Crime scene investigators had also reported that George’s body bore no marks of violence. Nevertheless, his family members suspected otherwise and told investigators that George had told them that whenever he is at the waterside, he never goes into the water because he could not swim.

An autopsy was conducted on the man’s body, which revealed that he died of drowning and this was compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

George’s wife related to this publication that she was told by a medical professional that the blunt trauma sustained by her late husband was from a hit to the side of his head.

This discovery from the post mortem has caused some persons to suspect that the doctor’s death was as a result of foul play. It was noted by family members that statements given to police by George’s friends is not consistent with the autopsy report.

They contended that the friends claimed that he took of his clothes, walked into the water and went under without resurfacing.

However, they said that the blunt trauma to the head is more consistent with that of a plunge or fall.

Moreover, the family members said that they had visited the waterside where George had drowned and found that there were no rocks or other solid objects to indicate that he might have hit his head in a plunge or fall. The relatives said as well that the place is a “forested and backdam like area with lots of farmlands located some distance away from residents.”

In order to bring clarity, closure and satisfaction to relatives of the late doctor, ranks had filed a report, which was sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The DPP, this publication was informed, instructed that a thorough investigation be launched into the circumstances surrounding the doctor’s drowning. The case was then handed over to the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

As a result, George’s body was withheld from burial for more than three weeks for further examination by experts. They claimed that police had told them that nothing was done with regards to the investigations because of the Berbice protests.

“They told us that that the investigators are busy solving the murder of the teens who were murdered at Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice (WCB) due to the intense protests,” said the family members.

Kaieteur News contacted the relevant authorities for confirmation and was told by police sources that the investigation was indeed stalled because of the recent Berbice protests.

However, family members revealed yesterday that they were informed by police authorities yesterday that George’s body will most likely be released for burial today.