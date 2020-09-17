14 Parliament Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

– Labour Ministry records one positive case

Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, yesterday announced that 14 parliament employees have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Speaker made the disclosure at the beginning of yesterday’s sitting of Parliament. Nadir too had tested positive for the virus, which was confirmed on September 8 and due to this, he was forced to attend parliament virtually as a safety protocol.

After the Speaker tested positive, it was stated that over 100 parliament employees had COVID-19 tests conducted and 14 of them came back positive.

Nadir assured that the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, is working assiduously to ensure the health of parliamentary staff is prioritized. “Of the 14 persons who are positive, [the Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs] is currently making arrangements to ensure that we can look after the good health of our parliamentary staff,” Nadir said.

Nadir and Isaacs were the first in parliament to have tests conducted after A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Christopher Jones, who had tested positive for the virus but attended the September 1 swearing-in ceremony of parliamentarians.

Additionally, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, yesterday announced that one of the Labour Ministry’s employees tested positive for COVID-19. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health. The staffer is from the Ministry’s Co-operatives Department.

In a press release, the Minister stated that a list of names and contact information for all staff of the department was submitted to the Surveillance Unit of the Health Ministry and all members of staff of the Department will be in quarantine for seven days, which began yesterday.

Hamilton did assure that all COVID-19 protocols are currently being enforced and will be “closely monitored” to ensure there is full compliance in keeping with the Health Ministry and International Labour Organization requirements to prevent further spread of the disease.

He also stated that the entire Department will be sanitized shortly.