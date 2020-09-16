Yuh can’t serve two masters at de same time

Dem Boys Seh…

Guyana inherit a whole set of things from de British. One of dem was we system of government. Another was we parliament. Now we want to continue to use dem things wah we inherit but we nah want to comply with de conventions – or time-honoured practices – which are required to mek dem things wuk.

One of dem conventions is dat if you wukkin with de government and yuh name appear pun de list of candidates fuh contest de elections then yuh should resign. But it seems as if some people feel dat dem could talk about being professionals while not respecting them conventions which were supposed to help ensure professionalism.

If you ah wan opposition parliamentarian then you cannot expect to be wukkin in a senior capacity in de government service. How yuh can advise de government when as an opposition parliamentarian yuh will be required to criticize or support de same policy wah yuh help develop.

In any event de convention is dat once yuh tek up an opposition seat in parliament, de government gat a right to let you go because they can’t expect you to serve two masters at the same time.

Guyana turning dem conventions upside down. Opposition politicians feel dem entitle to wuk with de government.

And dem boys remember de convention dat if de government lose a motion of no-confidence, it should resign and call elections. In Guyana when de government lose a motion of no-confidence it decide fuh file court case.

Dat is de reason why we deh in de mess we deh in. We want be like dem British but we nah want respect dem conventions. We want to also eat we cake and have it too.

Talk half and wait fuh mo drama!