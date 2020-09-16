Yuh can’t serve two masters at de same time

Latest update September 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 16, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
Guyana inherit a whole set of things from de British. One of dem was we system of government. Another was we parliament. Now we want to continue to use dem things wah we inherit but we nah want to comply with de conventions – or time-honoured practices – which are required to mek dem things wuk.
One of dem conventions is dat if you wukkin with de government and yuh name appear pun de list of candidates fuh contest de elections then yuh should resign. But it seems as if some people feel dat dem could talk about being professionals while not respecting them conventions which were supposed to help ensure professionalism.
If you ah wan opposition parliamentarian then you cannot expect to be wukkin in a senior capacity in de government service. How yuh can advise de government when as an opposition parliamentarian yuh will be required to criticize or support de same policy wah yuh help develop.
In any event de convention is dat once yuh tek up an opposition seat in parliament, de government gat a right to let you go because they can’t expect you to serve two masters at the same time.
Guyana turning dem conventions upside down. Opposition politicians feel dem entitle to wuk with de government.
And dem boys remember de convention dat if de government lose a motion of no-confidence, it should resign and call elections. In Guyana when de government lose a motion of no-confidence it decide fuh file court case.
Dat is de reason why we deh in de mess we deh in. We want be like dem British but we nah want respect dem conventions. We want to also eat we cake and have it too.
Talk half and wait fuh mo drama!
Sep 16, 2020The sports fraternity in Guyana and overseas has been plunged into mourning following the shocking death of former National Cycling Champion and businessman Wilbert Benjamin. The 49 year old overseas...
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 15, 2020
Sep 15, 2020
Sep 14, 2020
You can like a movie or a song that was no big hit but you still think it is one of the best movies or songs from that particular... more
The poor and vulnerable are being treated as expendables. Almost all of the country’s 58 persons who have succumbed to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]