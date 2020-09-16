Suspected killer goes fishing after Kilcoy stabbing

Investigators on the Corentyne have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing to death of a 22-year-old fisherman of Kilcoy, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as John Alexander Yhap, of Lot 84 Kilcoy Squatting Area. Kaieteur News was informed that the suspect, Arjune Mahadeo called ‘Pickin’, was nabbed on his boat while he was fishing on the Corentyne waters and was taken to the Albion Police Station.

Reports are that the deceased and the accused were having an ongoing feud for weeks prior to the incident that took place Monday night.

It was disclosed by the police that approximately 20:00 hrs, the suspect was standing on a street on the northern side of Kilcoy Village Corentyne, Berbice when the deceased came from the northern direction with a piece of wood in his hand. He reportedly dealt Mahadeo a lash on his head.

The police said the suspect then pulled a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed the deceased several times on his right-side chest.

Meanwhile, contrary to what the police reported, the relatives of the deceased told reporters that the suspect had developed an issue with Yhap a few weeks ago. According to the brother of the dead man, Vishnu Phillip, the girlfriend of the suspect had plaited Yhap’s hair.

She was paid $500 to do it but the suspect became enraged with jealousy and accused Yhap of having a relationship with his girlfriend.

The deceased, who is married with two children, ages two and five, had denied the accusations but a fight ensued and he received an injury to his jaw with the same ‘Rambo’ knife used to kill him Monday night.

That incident was reported to the Albion Police Station but the suspect was never arrested. Relatives believe that Yhap was killed over the said old grievance.

“Last night around 7:00, I was about to lock up and go upstairs and the neighbour called and said “Shiva pickney jook up John”. So me go there and saw my brother. I started to cry, he was stabbed twice to the chest and under the arm. Nobody wanted to lift him and put him in the car, I had to help lift him. We took him to Port Mourant. He was stabbed with the ‘Rambo’ knife. Sometime ago, the girlfriend of the suspect had plait me brother hair and he (suspect) spite he and dem fight over the same thing,” the brother said.

The victim was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was admitted and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, according to a member of the Community Policing Group, the place where the incident occurred is owned by a prominent member of the judiciary and has been allowed to open during the curfew hours, even selling alcohol.

He stated that on Sunday night, there was a “brawl” at the location in the presence of the said official of the judiciary and a man was seen brandishing his firearm.

He believes that if the police had acted Sunday night by intervening and laying charges for breaching the COVID-19 orders, then the business would not have been opened and the incident would not have occurred.

“I am very disappointed in the police for condoning that behaviour,” he said.