Latest update September 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner crushed by falling tree

Sep 16, 2020 News 0

A miner,29, was reportedly crushed to death last Monday morning, after being pinned by a falling tree at Big Hope Backdam, Waini in Region One.
The now dead miner has been identified as Marques Cornelius, who is believed to be a resident of Charity on the Essequibo Coast.
Kaieteur News understands that as Marques was prospecting, a tree fell and pinned him sometime around 10:35hrs.
Workers rushed to the man’s aid, and as they removed him from under the tree, they observed that he was lifeless with blood exiting his ears.
The employer immediately placed the crushed man into his motor vehicle, and took the body to the 70km Police Outpost.
Later in the afternoon, the man was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, Region Two, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies Family wants probe

Former National Cycling Champion, businessman and entrepreneur dies...

Sep 16, 2020

The sports fraternity in Guyana and overseas has been plunged into mourning following the shocking death of former National Cycling Champion and businessman Wilbert Benjamin. The 49 year old overseas...
Read More
Queen’s College dominate week two of Online Chess

Queen’s College dominate week two of Online...

Sep 16, 2020

GFF launches refereeing recruitment campaign #GetInvolved

GFF launches refereeing recruitment campaign...

Sep 16, 2020

Guyanese Singh (112) & Ramdeen (56) power Strikers to win

Guyanese Singh (112) & Ramdeen (56) power...

Sep 15, 2020

Chess Federation launches Chess-in-Schools programme

Chess Federation launches Chess-in-Schools...

Sep 15, 2020

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly facilities

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly...

Sep 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019