Miner crushed by falling tree

A miner,29, was reportedly crushed to death last Monday morning, after being pinned by a falling tree at Big Hope Backdam, Waini in Region One.

The now dead miner has been identified as Marques Cornelius, who is believed to be a resident of Charity on the Essequibo Coast.

Kaieteur News understands that as Marques was prospecting, a tree fell and pinned him sometime around 10:35hrs.

Workers rushed to the man’s aid, and as they removed him from under the tree, they observed that he was lifeless with blood exiting his ears.

The employer immediately placed the crushed man into his motor vehicle, and took the body to the 70km Police Outpost.

Later in the afternoon, the man was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, Region Two, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead.