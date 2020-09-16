Findings of Payara plan review will be made public – Minister Bharrat

Latest update September 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, has given all assurances that the findings of the Payara Field Development Plan (FDP) will be made public.
He told this newspaper that a few technical issues are still being discussed between the Energy Department and the ExxonMobil teams while noting that the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are also involved.
The Minister said, too, that the FDP is likely to be approved by month-end.
During his participation in the Budget 2020 debates yesterday, the Minister informed Members of Parliament that since the new administration has been in office, President Irfaan Ali mandated that in the interest of transparency and accountability, the Payara Developmental Plans has to be reviewed through a technical assessment before granting the license.
The review was initially conducted by ExxonMobil’s client, Bayphase Oil and Gas Consultants, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Instead of retendering the job to review the Payara FDP, the government chose instead, to hire a team using a Canadian High Commission grant, to review what was already done by Exxon’s client. The team is being led by Former Premier of Alberta, Canada, Alison Redford, an ex-politician who resigned in 2014 for inappropriately spending Canada’s tax dollars.
Bharrat noted that the assessment of the works by Bayphase has been completed which paved the way for a draft license.
He disclosed that the technical and legal teams are currently engaged in on-going discussions on this license with the aim of finalizing an agreement that will benefit Guyanese.
