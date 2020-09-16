E’bo. truck driver charged for murdering ex-lover

Latest update September 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Namdram Persaud who is being accused of murdering his ex-lover, 24 year old Lunisa Peters, was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with murder.
The truck driver, Namdram Persaud 42, who lives at Golden Fleece on the Essequibo Coast, appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam via Whatsapp video call in the Anna Regina Magistrates Court.
The charge read that on September 9th, 2020 at Good Hope, Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, the accused allegedly committed murder contrary to common law, on Lunisa Peters.
Persaud, who was represented by an attorney, was not requested to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.
The matter has since been postponed to September 25th at the Suddie Magistrate Court.
He was accused of visiting the woman at her Supenaam home. They had been separated. He became enraged after she received a late night phone call from a male.
He stabbed her to death.
