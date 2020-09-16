Interpol to assist with probe

Crashed cocaine airplane…

– seized drugs weighed 390 kilos

The unidentified body of a male, seized cocaine and one of the planes along with the three suspects found at Nine Miles, Issano, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven, have all arrived in Georgetown as investigations continue.

This newspaper has also been reliably informed by police sources that the International Police (Interpol) will assist the Guyana Police Force (GPF) with the investigation in identifying the dead male and ascertaining who the detained foreign nationals are.

Kaieteur News learnt from a senior police official that the body along with the bags containing 390 kilograms were found among the wreckage of a crashed Beechcraft, twin-engine aircraft located some distance away from the Nine Miles Airstrip had arrived in Georgetown late Monday night.

The 206 Cessna aircraft bearing a suspected Brazilian registration number which was located at the airstrip, along with the three detained foreign nationals, were escorted to the city yesterday, by Joint Services ranks.

The detainees had identified themselves as two pilots and an internet technician.

One of the pilots is a Venezuelan national, 29, of Tumeremo, Estado Bolivar, while the other is a 35-year-old of Boa Vista, Estado Roraima, Brazil. The internet technician, 35, is also a Brazilian national of Manaus.The men-one with a fractured arm and bruises to the face, were located by ranks on Sunday last after police had received information of a strange aircraft at the Nine Miles airstrip.

In their possession were a satellite phone, a cell phone, a sum of Brazilian currency, among other items found but there was nothing illegal on the Cessna plane.

The men had told investigators that they were heading to Suriname and forced to crash land at the airstrip because of mechanical issues.

Ranks, however, saw no visible damage marks to the plane supporting the claims of crash landing.

Police said that they were further told by the men that another plane was traveling along with them had crashed somewhere in the jungle.

Members of the Joint Services launched a search on the following day and just after noon located the wreckage of a blue and white Beechcraft along with bags of cocaine and a body.