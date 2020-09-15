Two vessels with illegal fuel seized at Parika Stelling

Latest update September 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Five in custody
Two vessels were on Friday last seized with 16,000 gallons of illegal fuel at the Parika Stelling, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
According to police, the discovery was made by agents of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) at around 21:15hrs.
Without revealing their gender, police informed that one of the vessels was captained by a 56-year-old of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara and the other vessel was captained by a 44-year-old of Greenwich Park, EBE.
When a search was conducted on the first vessel, three crew members were also discovered: a 55-year-old of Good Success, Wakenaam; a 54-year old of Orenstein, EBE and a 20-year old of Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD.
The five persons were arrested and are presently in custody assisting with the investigation.
Sep 15, 2020NY Metro cricket league T20 Bash Led by a magnificent unbeaten 112 from 56 balls with five fours and 10 sixes from Skipper Gajanand Singh, Strikers, beat Pakistan First Cricket Club by 160 runs on...
Sep 15, 2020
Sep 14, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
I am one citizen of this land who was not impressed when Clive Thomas went to Buxton and told an audience that the government... more
It would not be surprising if today or tomorrow it is announced that the visit by the United States Secretary of State has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]