Two vessels with illegal fuel seized at Parika Stelling

– Five in custody

The Parika Stelling.

Two vessels were on Friday last seized with 16,000 gallons of illegal fuel at the Parika Stelling, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
According to police, the discovery was made by agents of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) at around 21:15hrs.
Without revealing their gender, police informed that one of the vessels was captained by a 56-year-old of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara and the other vessel was captained by a 44-year-old of Greenwich Park, EBE.
When a search was conducted on the first vessel, three crew members were also discovered: a 55-year-old of Good Success, Wakenaam; a 54-year old of Orenstein, EBE and a 20-year old of Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD.
The five persons were arrested and are presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

