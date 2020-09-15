Trotman cautions government against “unholy agenda”

Ahead of US Secretary of State visit…

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) and leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Raphael Trotman, yesterday cautioned the new administration against agreeing to anything that may threaten Guyana’s sovereignty ahead of the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s scheduled visit later this week.

“Being aware of the imminent arrival of certain foreign dignitaries,” Trotman cautioned, “we must be careful that in the height of the pomp, no pun intended, and ceremony, we do not lose our dignity and self-respect and trade our sovereignty, statehood and hallowed stance of the right to self-determination and non-interference, in the affairs of other states by agreeing to some unhelpful and unholy agenda that is meant to boost electoral prospects elsewhere.”

According to a September 11, 2020 correspondence between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Guyana Defence Force, Pompeo will visit Guyana between Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18, 2020.

Already, a team from the US has arrived in Guyana to prep for Pompeo’s visit as he would be the highest, serving ranking US official to visit Guyana.

Though it is unclear what the purpose of the Secretary’s visit is, a meeting with President Irfaan Ali is likely to be high on the agenda.

Trotman, however, pointed to the ongoing Guyana – Venezuela controversy, noting that Guyana has made tremendous progress in the last five years to achieve a binding and internationally recognisable outcome by getting our controversy before the International Court of Justice and our

cause is just and highly likely to succeed.

“We implore you not to turn a controversy being settled by peaceful means, into a hot dispute that threatens our sovereignty and the peace within the region,” he added.

The US laid sanctions against Venezuela and is currently working to unseat President Nicolas Maduro, who it deems a dictator, in favour of Juan Guaido, the country’s main opposition leader, who it recognizes as the rightful President.

The Opposition MP also commended the new administration for retaining Carl Greenidge as an advisor, adding, “You will find in him, a true patriot, a dedicated technocrat and a skilled statesman.”

“The work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the indefatigable Carl Greenidge was stellar and was continued by former Minister, Karen Cummings. We trust that the many gains made in this brief period, will be built upon,” Trotman said.