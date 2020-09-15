The purpose of Pompeo’s visit is to get what is in the best interest of his country

Latest update September 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
The man is coming, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. That’s right, the same person who was just a short time ago, the Director of the CIA, and has probably read a detailed dossier of each key member of this government that he will meet. Oh yes, he has a pleasant demeanor and gentle smile, but he is at the top of his game, can read body language very well, and can probably discern if anyone is speaking with absolute confidence or just rolling along.
The purpose of his visit is to get what is in the best interest of his country, and his country alone, whatever that is. And that is the number one priority. Guyana missteps by even thinking of asking him to insert himself in the ongoing drama with Exxon, Payara Issues, Stabroek Block Agreement, or anything else. Worst of all, to (ask) expect him to help resolve any disagreements, sends a horrible signal to the rest of the world watching us. It would clearly, once and for all, solidify any impression that the current government is wholly unprepared/incompetent or just not up to the task of dealing with any conflict with any multinational company on a global scale. If this groveling posture is what we present, then we are doomed, and we deserve every single lash that Exxon and the others gives this country.
Again, the ex-CIA director’s responsibilities does not involve rescuing us from our own past or current shortcomings/inabilities or unwillingness to deal with international business conflicts on the horizon. Many American ex-government officials continue employment at large corporations like Exxon, etc. That is one big friendly network. They all know each other and play golf together.
There is always 2025 if the opposition party knows how to re-invent and re-image itself effectively. Probably not. Stranger things have happened, though.
Yours truly
Chi Kansi
