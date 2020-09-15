Region’s inaugural HR conference to kick off virtually on Thursday

– Guyanese Professional Life Coach, Kamladevi Sharma, to present

The Caribbean’s first cross regional Virtual Human Resource Conference is set for September 17 to 19, 2020. The event, which has over 45 speakers from various countries including Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados and Bahamas, is being hosted by the CaribHRForum, a free online community focused on developing HR professionals across the region. Over 1,000 persons are expected to benefit from the community’s networking and knowledge sharing on various HR categories like personal wellness, employees learning and development, coaching and consulting, and organisation and employee productivity. Guyanese Professional Life Coach, Kamladevi Sharma, is representing Guyana on the topic, “Achieving Personal and Professional Life Balance” in the Personal Wellness category.

Sharma told this news agency that the conference is more than a simple webinar. Experts from around the region have come together to share their knowledge and experience over these three days, to elevate HR practices in the region, be more people-relational and ensure organisational success- especially during these uncertain times.

Registration for the conference is free and almost all of the activities are complementary. Participants can also purchase an All Access Pass which allows them to access all of the presentations for one year. Further, permanent post-community support is available for all participants which is a unique networking and learning experience that not many conference hosts offer to participants.

Sharma states that this is one of the best opportunities for Guyanese HR professionals to gain insights and practical knowledge on building their human capacity to move companies in a direction for success, while experiencing personal fulfilment in the process which indeed is a challenge many face today.

“Combatting stress, overwhelm, frustration and negative emotions by learning and implementing what works in our Caribbean culture, is a huge step towards growing our people and helping them to be more productive and successful individually and collectively,” she stated.

The free model also means that a host of attendees from across the entire region will be attending their first HR Conference ever, and for those who are unable to attend during the normal working hours, pre-recorded sessions are available for them to access at their convenience on mobile or desktop.

Sharma shares that the CaribHrForum, which was founded by Francis Wade of Framework Consulting, is a fun and enlightening community supporting Caribbean HR professionals to better manage their people and experiences. The conference is expected to attract persons who use technology to work from home and, interact with each other using platforms like LinkedIn.

Keynote speaker from JMMB and, other speakers from leading organisations such as CRESTCOM, will be present at the conference as well.

Sharma is an international speaker and teacher on work-life balance, a certified professional life coach and qualified business consultant. She helps entrepreneurs and people in management globally, to eliminate burnout and, achieve balance in their personal and professional lives. Her expertise in mindset and personal development strategy has benefitted over 4,000 professionals globally in personal growth and, over 250 businesses in jump starting a momentum for success. She has continued to deliver her social responsibility to schools and companies in Guyana with her growth mindset coaching. Additionally, she has been featured on several international podcast episodes on various platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, The Brainz Magazine and, the Times Sunday Magazine.

To register for free for the conference, Guyanese can visit https://virtualconf.caribhrforum.com.