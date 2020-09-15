Pompeo nah coming fuh pamp scene

Latest update September 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dem Boys Seh…
Dem Boys remember when Burnham bin threatening fuh nationalize Reynolds, the American firm in the bauxite industry in the 1970s. Burnham decide fuh use big stick methods fuh force Reynolds out. He pass law fuh institute a levy in de hope dat de company gan walk away and leff he assets fuh he nationalize and tek over free.
He get a rude awakening. De Americans send down a man fuh talk to he. De man walk with a file. When he done with Burnham, people who went at the meeting sek dem never see Burnham perspire so much yet. He shirt jac was dripping wet.
Instead of nationalizing Reynolds, Burnham end up paying compensation to Reynolds. And dat is one of the main reason why de country foreign debt did run up so high. Is because of de huge payments we had to mek fuh a company which we boast we nationalize.
Pompeo coming this week. Dem boys seh is the highest ranking official from de US ever to visit Guyana. So this visit gat fuh be something important. De man nah gan come hay fuh courtesy call.
Pompeo nah coming hay fuh talk about Venezuela. Guyana gat no say in dat country and America nah need Guyana fuh help it fuh do wah it intend in Venezuela.
De government seh dat is not about Payara, but dem boys seh it gat fuh tek something special fuh de US Secretary of State fuh visit Guyana. And dem boys feel dat it can only be Payara.
Talk half and leff de other half fuh Pompeo.
