Two planes, body of man, quantity of cocaine found at Issano

– Three foreigners arrested

Two aircraft, a body of a man, a large quantity of cocaine and a crew of three men were over the past two days discovered by joint services ranks at Issano, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

The 206 Cessna Aircraft found at Nine Miles Airstrip, Issano

According to police reports, ranks had located one of the planes, along with its crew, at around 23:00hrs on Sunday last at Nine Miles Airstrip, Issano.
Police said that its ranks had received a tip of a strange aircraft at the airstrip and immediately went to the location.
There they found a 206 Cessna bearing registration PR-FMJ which indicates that it might be registered in neighbouring Brazil. Three male foreign nationals – one of them with a fractured arm and bruises to the face – were also located with the aircraft and subsequently detained for questioning.

Brazilian currency and a satellite phone were among the items found in the detained men’s possession.

The three foreign nationals currently in police custody.

The men reportedly identified themselves as two pilots and an internet technician.
Police said that one of the pilots is a 38-year-old of Boa Vista, Estado Roraima, Brazil, while the other is a 29-year-old of Tumeremo, Estado Bolivar, Venezuela.The technician is said to be 35 years old and of Manaus, Brazil.
The three men are currently in police custody.
Investigators were told by the men that they were heading to Suriname when their aircraft developed some mechanical issues. This they claimed forced them to crash land at the airstrip. The foreigners revealed too that another plane was travelling along with them and had crashed in the jungle.

The remains of the Beechcraft at the crash site.

The bags with the suspected cocaine.

Investigating ranks conducted a search of the plane in the presence of the men but found nothing illegal. Ranks, however, discovered in their possession a sum of Brazilian currency, a satellite phone and a cell, among other items. Investigators disclosed as well that there was no visible damage to the aircraft to support the men’s claims of crash landing.
Joint Services ranks, according to police, then proceeded to search for the other plane and found the wreckage of a blue and white beechcraft at around 12:05hrs yesterday, some distance away from the airstrip.
Among the wreckage was the body of an unidentified man and bags containing large quantities of a substance believed to be cocaine.
The crash site, according to reports, was secured while the other aircraft remains at the airstrip under police guard.

 

 

 

 

