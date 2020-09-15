Plan was concocted at the home of one of the suspects three days earlier – police

Murder of Bath Settlement businessman…

As investigations progress into the ruthless killing of businessman, Mohamed Haniff, Kaieteur News was informed by police sources close to the investigation that the plan was to “rob and not kill” him.

According to reports, the plan was reportedly orchestrated by the businessman’s wife who is now in police custody.

It was revealed that the businessman of Experiment, Bath Settlement, returned to Guyana just over a week ago from St. Martin and had returned with a considerable amount of cash (US$8,000) and gold. Reports suggest that the man had kept the cash away from his wife’s reach. The wife, however, was desperate and wanted cash by any means possible. Moreover, a plan was concocted. To do this, she hired one of the suspects who recruited three others and the plan was made at his (suspect) house right in Bath Settlement.

This carefully hatched scheme was made three days prior to the date it occurred. They were to only rob Haniff of the cash and not kill him, this publication was told.

It was revealed too, the devious wife left her back door unlocked for the perpetrators to enter hassle free, and on the night of the invasion, the men decided they were going to arm themselves with a Rambo knife and two cutlasses.

However, things went awry after Haniff refused to say where he hid the cash. This, according to reports, angered the perpetrators and they dealt the businessman several chops to his head while the mastermind (wife) was in the hall.

After committing the act, the men reportedly left the house without the cash and returned to the home of the suspect where the plan was first made. But back at the home of Haniff, no alarm was raised that something had happened. However, when his son arrived home shortly after Haniff was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital. He was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The wife was arrested shortly after.

Police who later went to Haniff’s home searched the building and subsequently found the bag with the money stashed. The daughter of the man, who had spoken to this publication, said the bag was found stashed under his bed.

Meanwhile, the theory that the wife had pawned her house and needed money to repay the person she pawned it to, could not be confirmed by investigating ranks.

Presently, there are five persons, including the wife, in custody. They are all presently at CID headquarters in Georgetown.

Additionally, a post mortem done on the body of the man revealed that he died from multiple incise wounds to his head.

Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the examination on the body of the 47-year-old Haniff.

Kaieteur News was also informed that blood samples, stomach contents and body parts were obtained to be tested. His body has since been handed over to relatives for burial.