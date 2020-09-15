Local security firm gets ISO 9001:2015 certification from GCS

The MMC Security Force Inc. is the newest addition to the Global Compliance Service (GCS’)s list of ISO 9001-2015 certified companies in Guyana. This is according to information released by GCS in a statement issued yesterday.

“This is indeed a prestigious achievement on becoming the first security service company in Guyana to attain ISO 9001-2015 certification status,” GCS noted in its release. It noted too that companies certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standard have established a quality management system, which provides a framework for the delivery of consistent quality of products and services as defined within its scope of certification.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It is the internationally recognised standard for a quality management system (QMS). This enables companies to operate more effectively at several different levels, including the ability to focus on customer requirements and constantly finding ways in which to improve and become resilient and sustainable.

“The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes, to use in building an effective quality management system by improving their internal systems,” the statement informed.

The standard, it added, is based on seven quality management principles, including: having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, employee engagement, evidence-based decision making, an outlined process-based approach, relationship management, and offers ongoing improvement of operations.

All administrative arrangements, including the application for ISO Certification to any ISO Management System Standard or request for Training services on any ISO Management system standard, can be processed through GCS by visiting its 120 Parade Street, Kingston Georgetown office or more information on becoming ISO certified can be garnered on its Facebook page @ facebook.com/GCSGuyana or by calling 223-6666.

GCS is the only Accredited ISO Certification Body with a resident office in Guyana. “We represent a profile with over 20 years of international experience within the Audit, Inspection, Training and Certification Industry. Currently, we have eight offices servicing 36 countries globally,” the statement added.

It was also revealed that GCS is a wholly Guyanese owned and operated business and “our team consists of Guyanese professionals who are qualified ISO Management Systems Trainers and Auditors. Our ISO Certifications are issued from our GCS office in USA through our seamless accredited process.”

According to GCS too, “Our vision is to provide more affordable and competitive ISO Certification, Inspection and Training Services to companies within Guyana. Our presence in Guyana eliminates the exorbitant cost for airfare and accommodations which will make ISO Certification more affordable for local businesses.”