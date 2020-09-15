Henry boys were killed elsewhere and dumped in backdam – police reveal

– forensic samples lifted from scene

Investigators probing the murders of 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and his 18-year-old cousin, Joel Henry have disclosed that the boys were killed somewhere else and then dumped in the backdam. The boys’ mutilated bodies were found in the Cotton Tree backdam just over one week ago.

Police revealed too that they had encountered difficulties accessing the crime scene due to the several days of violent protests by the people of West Coast Berbice. However, after the chaos had subsided investigating ranks were able to access the scene and only then could have determined that the boys were not killed at the spot where they were found.

It was further revealed that forensic evidence was discovered at the scene and this was lifted, preserved and sent to the Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis to be conducted.

DNA samples were also taken from the suspects who were in custody and sent for a comparative analysis to be conducted against the forensic evidence collected from the secondary crime scene. Those results are expected within three weeks, police said.

According to reports, investigative ranks are said to be in search of the primary crime scene (where the boys were killed). This, they said “will have an abundance of evidence linking the perpetrators to the crime.”

The cousins were on Sunday last laid to rest and the Police Force has assured that it is following every lead and information provided by the public that may assist in the case.

Meanwhile, all of the suspects arrested have since been released on bail and are required to visit the Blairmont Police Station daily. Police are also seeking two additional suspects.

Isaiah and Joel Henry were discovered in the Cotton Tree backdam with chop wounds about their heads and bodies. Notably, on one of the boys head, an X or a star was carved on the side of the head. Post mortems conducted on their remains revealed that they died from haemorrhage and shock, due to multiple incise wounds, compounded with severed spines from the neck.