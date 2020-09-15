Guyanese Singh (112) & Ramdeen (56) power Strikers to win

NY Metro cricket league T20 Bash

Led by a magnificent unbeaten 112 from 56 balls with five fours and 10 sixes from Skipper Gajanand Singh, Strikers, beat Pakistan First Cricket Club by 160 runs on Memorial Day in an exciting final of the New York metropolitans Cricket T20 Bash at the Roy Sweeney Oval, Gateway.

Watched by a large and vocal crowd in a city which was only recently the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the final was played on a ground which was in excellent condition in sunny weather with a strong Breeze blowing across the venue.

The left-handed Guyanese First-Class batsman got support from his countryman Richard Ramdeen who smashed 56 at the top of the order from just 22 balls decorated with eight boundaries which included seven sixes, while Sri Lankan Shiv Sangaleema made 23 in a 37-run opening stand with Ramdeen, as Strikers reached 230-7 off 20 overs.

Bowling for the Pakistani side, Imran Raja Khan and Chiru Bhatia captured three wickets each before the Strikers’ bowlers ripped apart the opposition for a paltry 70 in 16.4 overs.

Bhatia top scored with 18 before he was bowled by former Guyana youth spinner Kevin Ramdeen, the younger brother of Richard, but only Jaladh Dua, all of the other batsmen reached double-figures with13, as Extra’s was the second highest contributor with 14.

Former Trinidad and Tobago First Class pacer Navin Stewart did the bulk of the damage with the ball by grabbing 3-21 from four overs.

He was supported by Trinson Carmichael and Hemendra Ramdiha who had two wickets each.

Earlier, Strikers opted to bat on a matting pitch and Ramdeen, a former West Indies under-19 batsman who represented Guyana in the 2010 champions league in South Africa, and Sangaleema give their team a rollicking start before Sangaleema was removed by Imran Khan in the fourth over after reaching the boundary once and clearing it twice in his cameo 23.

The Sri Lankan’s demise brought the Guyanese pair from Young Warriors in Berbice together and they flayed the bowling to all parts of the ground with an array of scintillating and mighty big hits before the century partnership was broken in the 11th over at 128-2 when the right- handed Ramdeen, who played a single First-Class game for Guyana in 2011, was bowled by Adil Nousherwan.

Strikers lost three wickets for one run as the Pakistanis fought back to leave the score on 129-3 in the 12th over.

However, the 31-year old Singh, who played 10 first-class matches for Guyana and played in the 2017 CPL, produced an exhibition of masterful stroke-play in a delightful pugnacious undefeated knock as four wickets fell around him.

Singh, a former West Indies under-19 batsman who played in the 2006 U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka, dominated an unfinished eighth wicket partnership with the younger Ramdeen, who made nine to see the score to 230. (Sean Devers)