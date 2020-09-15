GMSA receives G$6M FAO grant for Consolidated Log Yard feasibility study

On September 1, last, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) signed an agreement for a $6M grant. The grant, according to a FAO statement, will be used to determine the feasibility of establishing a Consolidated Log Yard (CLY) operation in Guyana.

The approach to this study, the statement noted, will be through a consultative process involving key stakeholders such as forest sector operators, government agencies, civil society, indigenous organisations and other non-governmental organisations.

According to the statement, the establishment of any CLY should have as its intended purpose to improve growth within the forestry sector in an open marketplace and as a clearing house for legally produced timber that meet the needs of the local and international markets.

Moreover, only timber products which are compliant with Guyana’s Timber Legality Assurance System (GTLAS) should be traded through such a facility, the statement added. As such, it was underscored that the facility’s adherence to the GTLAS will engender enhanced confidence in the legality of wood products on the local and international markets.

Through research and consultations with the key stakeholders, various models will be examined for suitability to Guyana’s context and within the framework of the National Forest Policy. In addition, a CLY can support the Guyana-EU Joint Implementation Framework for the FLEGT Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) in the specific areas of marketing and promoting legal timber and timber products. “It was based on these ideals that the FAO-EU FLEGT Programme has agreed to support the feasibility study and has approved the grant which will be used by GMSA over a period of six months,” the statement highlighted.

The FAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations which lead an international effort to assist governments and development agencies with coordinating improvement and development activities for sustainability.

Through funding of projects, the European Union Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FAO-EU FLEGT) programme promotes the implementation of the FLEGT Action Plan by improving forest governance, providing technical assistance, and building capacity. Guyana has a history of collaboration and cooperation with the FAO, which has served to benefit the country in sustainable development.