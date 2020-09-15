Latest update September 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

31 new COVID-19 cases recorded; 16 in ICU

Guyana yesterday recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,184.
According to information released by the Ministry of Health, there are currently 16 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Further, it was revealed that there are 37 persons in institutional isolation, 510 persons in approved home isolation and 94 persons in institutional quarantine. A total of 1,265 patients have also recovered, the Ministry announced yesterday.
Fifty-six persons in total have died from COVID-19 complications, to date.
A total of 11,052 persons have been tested for the coronavirus causing disease to date and 9,868 of these tested negative. Of all the confirmed cases, 929 are males and 955 are females.
As for the regional distribution of cases, Region One has 278 cases, Region Two has 26, Region Three has 130, Region Four has 727, Region Five has 12, Region Six has 29, Region Seven has 277, Region Eight has 28, Region Nine has 325 and Region 10 has 85.

 

