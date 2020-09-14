Who will benefit from our oil?

Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
In July 2019, Kaieteur News conducted an extensive review of 130 oil contracts to better understand the extent to which the Guyana-ExxonMobil deal is fraught with unfair provisions. The findings were alarming.
On a daily basis, Kaieteur News will expose these alarming provisions. Today, we start with the provision that speaks to the payment of income taxes.
According to the Stabroek Block deal, the government is paying the contractor’s income taxes out of the country’s paltry share of the profits. However, none of the 130 contracts examined by this newspaper shows any similar lopsided arrangement.
The International Monetary Fund had advised the State on several occasions that if the country is to pay the income taxes of the company, it is only fair that the nation’s share of the pie be increased to compensate for that arrangement. This continues to be ignored.
With such unfair provisions, we ask: Who really stands to benefit from Guyana’s oil wealth?
Sep 14, 2020– Ann’s Grove and New Amsterdam to be first By Franklin Wilson According to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, plans are moving ahead nicely with regards to a...
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
For any human so stupid, so ignorant, so mentally empty to say that Dr. Vincent Adams is finely qualified and should remain... more
Sometimes when individuals have a captive audience, they talk as if peoples’ memories are short. Yesterday, one man demanded... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]