DEAR EDITOR,

The recent split in the Venezuelan political opposition has opened a possible window of opportunity for Guyana to explore if their intentions on Essequibo are aligned with ours. Somewhat doubtful, but his foreign supporter may be a strong Ally of ours. The European Union is placing a bet on ex governor Mr. Capriles who almost defeated Mr. Maduro in 2014. Mr. Capriles appears to be aligning himself with the Venezuelan Catholic Church and Venezuela’s most powerful Business Association.

As a precaution, it would be good for our current Administration to meet with the EU Ambassador to ascertain their position and willingness to ensure our sovereignty is maintained if power shifts to Mr. Capriles. Fortunately the EU does respect the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, but we must be prudent and err on the side of caution given the large trade benefit to be had with Venezuela once sanctions are removed.

Best regards,

Mr. Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana