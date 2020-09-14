Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The nation cannot beg for what it owns

Sep 14, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

Whoopee! Free of the dictatorial choke and rob strangulation from March 2020 to
August 2020.
In response to KN’s call for signatures to renegotiate oil contracts in favour of the
Country. This is useless in light of positions held by these invited companies. We
cannot use the cliché about ‘take your knee off our necks’ when they have carte
blanche to do whatever pleases them. This is a pattern and template which
directs this sort of grab-bag mentality by foreign exploiters.
What is needed, indeed required is a New Form of Government for the purpose
of efficient management of all agencies. Political offices have no handle to
deal with specific industries which primarily improves the country’s economy.
This by itself is a very lengthy proposition and beyond the confines of News
Insert.
The matter of utmost concern at this moment is this: The Government is now
Mandated to Replace all present Extraction Quid Pro Quo’s with conditions
and contracts amenable to the growth and development of Guyana.
Those who repudiate and spit on this assertion of our dignity and rights can
do the next best thing. We have reached the end of our patience.
The nation cannot beg for what it owns.

John De Barros

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly facilities – Ann’s Grove and New Amsterdam to be first

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly facilities –...

Sep 14, 2020

By Franklin Wilson According to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, plans are moving ahead nicely with regards to a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the...
Read More
Do something for someone else

Do something for someone else

Sep 14, 2020

Tiger Bay fan out was great initiative by Minister Ramson – GABF’s Michael Singh

Tiger Bay fan out was great initiative by...

Sep 13, 2020

GOA boss calls for unity in Guyana

GOA boss calls for unity in Guyana

Sep 13, 2020

Coach says facilities and resources are needed for Boxing to improve

Coach says facilities and resources are needed...

Sep 13, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Sep 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019