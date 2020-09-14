Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Whoopee! Free of the dictatorial choke and rob strangulation from March 2020 to
August 2020.
In response to KN’s call for signatures to renegotiate oil contracts in favour of the
Country. This is useless in light of positions held by these invited companies. We
cannot use the cliché about ‘take your knee off our necks’ when they have carte
blanche to do whatever pleases them. This is a pattern and template which
directs this sort of grab-bag mentality by foreign exploiters.
What is needed, indeed required is a New Form of Government for the purpose
of efficient management of all agencies. Political offices have no handle to
deal with specific industries which primarily improves the country’s economy.
This by itself is a very lengthy proposition and beyond the confines of News
Insert.
The matter of utmost concern at this moment is this: The Government is now
Mandated to Replace all present Extraction Quid Pro Quo’s with conditions
and contracts amenable to the growth and development of Guyana.
Those who repudiate and spit on this assertion of our dignity and rights can
do the next best thing. We have reached the end of our patience.
The nation cannot beg for what it owns.
John De Barros
