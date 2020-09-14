Tailor shot in the foot during suspected armed robbery

A tailor from Onderneeming Sandpit on the Essequibo Coast was shot in the foot Saturday night during an attempted armed robbery.

Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the 39-year-old man, Narindra Persaud, was on his veranda with his wife at the time of the robbery. The man said that sometime around 19:45 hrs two masked men approached them from the side of the house. The suspects reportedly held the two victims at gunpoint, and told them to remain quiet.

Kaieteur News understands that the victims screamed out for help, and ran into the house through the front veranda door, which was left open. As the victims fled, the two masked men opened fire in their direction. Persaud reportedly received injuries to his foot, as one of the warheads brushed him.

The suspects fled the scene when the victims escaped into the house. The police was called to the scene and the tailor was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, and was later discharged. The suspects on the other hand, vanished into the Onderneeming backlands, which is located just behind the man’s home.

Kaieteur News understands that earlier this year, gunmen shot at Persaud’s car, which was parked in his yard at the time. Shortly after a note with a death threat was sent to the man’s wife. To date, no arrest has been made for any of the incidents.