Supenaam woman killed by jealous ex-lover died of multiple incision wounds

Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
…suspect still in custody
Lunisa Peters, the twenty-four years old woman who was stabbed by her ex-lover last Friday, died as a result of multiple incision wounds. This was revealed by the postmortem examination report, which was done last Saturday by state pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.
Last Friday, Peters was allegedly stabbed by her ex-lover, Namdram Persaud, after inviting him in at her aunt’s Supenaam home. Reports are the ex-lover became jealous and enraged, when the woman received a phone call from a male friend. He then dragged her to the bathroom, where he dealt her several stab wounds, before fleeing the home. Police told Kaieteur News that the suspect presently remains in custody and will likely appear in court early this week.
Sep 14, 2020– Ann’s Grove and New Amsterdam to be first By Franklin Wilson According to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, plans are moving ahead nicely with regards to a...
Sep 14, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
It was bound to happen. The PNC (not so much the AFC since it hasn’t got constituencies) for five months sermonized their... more
Sometimes when individuals have a captive audience, they talk as if peoples’ memories are short. Yesterday, one man demanded... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]