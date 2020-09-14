Supenaam woman killed by jealous ex-lover died of multiple incision wounds

…suspect still in custody

Lunisa Peters, the twenty-four years old woman who was stabbed by her ex-lover last Friday, died as a result of multiple incision wounds. This was revealed by the postmortem examination report, which was done last Saturday by state pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

Last Friday, Peters was allegedly stabbed by her ex-lover, Namdram Persaud, after inviting him in at her aunt’s Supenaam home. Reports are the ex-lover became jealous and enraged, when the woman received a phone call from a male friend. He then dragged her to the bathroom, where he dealt her several stab wounds, before fleeing the home. Police told Kaieteur News that the suspect presently remains in custody and will likely appear in court early this week.