Stray bullet grazes mans head at barbecue

Injured David Grant. [Big Smith News Watch]

A graphic designer last night had his head grazed by a stray bullet while in attendance at a private barbecue at Meadow Bank Gardens, Georgetown.
The graphic designer was identified as David Grant, 27 of Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt and an employee Banks DIH Limited. It is unclear as to what really transpired; however information received indicated that the man was among friends when the bullet struck him. He was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was treated by a doctor and told that his injury was not life threatening.

