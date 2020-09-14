Religious leaders promote peace in National Day of Prayer

Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

inister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud during the virtual meeting with the religious leaders.

Religious leaders from around the country yesterday joined to offer messages of peace and to promote harmony as they observed a National Day of Prayer. On Friday, the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, hosted a virtual meeting with different religious leaders, who agreed to participate in a National Day of Prayer virtual programme.
According to a release, the Ministry “recognized that there was an urgent need to partner with the leaders to help the most vulnerable and foster peace, love and unity within the nation.”
The release also stated that during the meeting the religious leaders expressed their concerns to the Minister on this difficult period that we are currently experiencing in Guyana. The leaders also made recommendations to help promote harmony throughout the nation.
The Minister noted that, “From the discussion, a Support and Heal Network was established to engender continuous dialogue and programmes that will benefit the most vulnerable, drawing on the experiences of the religious community to foster love and unity.”
The Ministry is also committed to support the religious organisations, by offering training programmes in critical areas including domestic violence and sexual abuse.
The theme for yesterday’s National Day of Prayer was PEACE, LOVE & UNITY. During the virtual prayer session there was representatives from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Rastafarian, Bahá’í and other faiths.

