People without a moral compass are unfit humans

For any human so stupid, so ignorant, so mentally empty to say that Dr. Vincent Adams is finely qualified and should remain as head of the EPA while idiotically ignoring what Adams has done politically is unfit to be part of a society that been yearning for its freedoms and liberties as Guyana has been doing the past 70 years.

Dr. Adams is one of the leaders of a political party whose actions led to the five-month insanity which in turn led to the Region 5 outbreaks.

My inflexible contestation is that the deaths, looting, arsons and robberies that occurred in Region 5 last week were intricately linked to the five-month election rigging.

As I wrote yesterday, and repeat today, if we didn’t go through those five months of sitting on the precipice, maybe Region 5 tragedies would not have happened. One has to be saturated with moral turpitude not to see how the five-month ordeal generated political opportunities for politicians willing to use their own ethnic communities for brazen power purposes.

Today, all quarters are lamenting the voracious tentacles of racist poison that spread from the Region 5 incidents but some hypocrites chose not to comment on one of the most vicious periods in Guyana’s post-colonial period – the five-month election fraud.

Today those very hypocrites are lamenting the fire of racist flames while refusing to name David Granger and Joseph Harmon as the midwives of the Region 5 conflagrations.

I refer to my column of Wednesday, September 2, 2020, “TIGI, GHRA, Vincent Adams and morality in politics.” I wrote the following: “In the newspapers a few days ago, there appeared two separate letters, one from Transparency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) and the other from Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) rejecting the government’s decision to require Dr. Vincent Adams, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency to take his leave. But where were the publications from TIGI and GHRA when the very social and legal foundations of this society were in danger within a timeframe that lasted five months? By their very names, TIGI and GHRA should have been in the forefront of the struggle to have our right to vote and for that ballot to be counted.”

Last Friday, the women’s group Red Thread, led by Karen de Souza, held what it called “virtual speak-out” on the Region 5 outburst of racist temperament. Red Thread called their thing, “Moving Forward Better.” But when Guyana wasn’t moving forward between March 3 and August 2 because one of the most blatant electoral frauds seen anywhere in the world, Red Thread lost its pen and voice like Transparent Institute of Guyana (TIGI) and the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA). Do the research the past five months and see if you can find their condemnation of what took place for five months in front of the eyes of the world.

If you look at the names of the people who were part of the Red Thread programme on race last Friday, you cannot find one word they wrote about what was taking place in Guyana from March 3 to August 2.

It was one of the most frightening moments in the evolution of post-colonial Guyana. It was a time for the country to come together and save democracy. Red Thread chose not to. But now Red Thread wants to save Guyana from a racist volcano.

But how intellectually poor is this group? It cannot see the volcano that erupted last week in Region 5 was rumbling for five months when a disgraceful fraud canopied the 2020 election results.

What goes through the minds of people who make up the leadership of Red Thread and other groups like TIGI, GHRA, etc? Week after week, beginning from March 4, month after month, depravities, illegalities, moralities piled up on this country as the election results receded into quicksand.

There was no Red Thread, TIGI, GHRA. Guyana allowed it to fester for five months and it climaxed in Region 5 last week. Granger and Harmon went to Region 5 and incited their supporters to destroy Guyana. Those who are calling for unity among Guyanese are dishonest not to identify Granger and Harmon as the culprits.

What a sick society. It permeates the mind of almost every Guyanese. We end with a reminder of the moral nastiness of the Guyana Press Association (GPA) in March.

It issued a press release accusing supporters of all the political parties of physically attacking the press outside the GECOM Command Centre and GECOM Head Office. It was untrue. It was the APNU+AFC thugs that did that and it was recorded by countless smart cameras. The GPA was afraid to tell the truth.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)