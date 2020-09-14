Over $10M in equipment destroyed in Troy Resources warehouse fire

Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

More than $10M in mining equipment went up in flames after fire ravaged a warehouse at the Troy Resources mining site in Region 7.
Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the fire started at around 6:30 pm last evening. The origin of the blaze is yet to be determined.
Sources on the ground told this publication that workers were relaxing nearby when they noticed flames inside the warehouse. Upon realizing that there was a fire, the workers kicked into action, alerting the fire tenders in efforts to douse the blaze.
However, by that time, the warehouse was completely destroyed. Asked on the content of the warehouse, an anonymous source told Kaietuer News that the warehouse contained a large amount of spare parts, uniforms and other mining material. According to the source, a forklift was also stored in the warehouse and was completely destroyed.
An investigation will be launched on site today to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were sustained.

