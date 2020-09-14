Our leaders must press the Secretary of State to work with us to force Exxon to renegotiate a fair and equitable contract for Guyana

It is with great pride that we welcome the Secretary of State to our homeland in the coming days. It is a first for Guyana and kudos to the Ali administration for making this possible so early in his stewardship. I believe that Guyana is in good hands as we have seen in the past six (6) weeks or so. We look forward to welcoming the President of the United States and other world leaders in the near future.

The Secretary of State would see the poverty that Guyanese are living under. On his East Bank entourage, he would see the old buildings, poor people, children in need, the only narrow road that leads to the airport, and much more. I hope that the humanity in him will be awakened and work with our government to bring prosperity to our people.

I am certain that the oil contract with Exxon will be on the agenda. Our leaders should use this opportunity to remind the Secretary of State of the agenda of the Trump administration. President Trump has repeatedly said that his first priority is to the people of the United States and he expects world leaders to do the same for their respective countries. President Trump has taken China to task for raping the United States economy with their lop-sided trade arrangements. We all know that the US trade deficit average US$500 billion annually. In other words, the United States has built China. President Trump did not blame China for this lop-sided arrangement; he rightly blamed the past leaders of the US. The President also withdrew from the Paris Club arrangement that would have put the US at a disadvantage. This President has done well for the US and he does deserve a second term. I will vote for him as a United States citizen.

I have mentioned the successes of the current US administration, to remind our leaders that they must press the Secretary of State of Guyana’s plan to follow President Trump’s agenda. The oil under the ground belongs to all Guyanese and our leaders must ensure that their only objective is the happiness and prosperity of Guyanese. If they fail in this endeavour, the people will not forgive them. Our leaders must press the Secretary of State to work with us to force Exxon to renegotiate a fair and equitable contract for Guyana.

I am confident that President Ali and his team will show the Secretary how dilapidated is our University, the iconic City Hall, the Supreme Court, among other institutions. He should have a tour of Tiger Bay, Albouystown, Plastic City, Sophia, Tuschen, the Harbour Bridge, the Bauxite town – so he can see first-hand the poverty of our people. Please do not hide these areas from him. Let him see it first-hand. He is human and he will be moved by the poverty of our people.

I bid warm welcome to the Secretary of State and wish him a safe and memorable trip to my homeland.

Charles Sugrim