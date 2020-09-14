Four arrested for Bath businessman’s murder

Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sources close to the investigations of the murder of Experiment, Bath Settlement West Coast Berbice businessman, Mohomed ‘Raymond’ Haniff disclosed that four persons were arrested in connection with his murder.
Haniff was chopped to his head and neck Saturday night after three masked men invaded his premises. Currently the wife of Haniff and four suspects are assisting police with investigations.
Reports are that the victim and his 44-year-old wife were at home when three masked men armed with a small handgun, a metal bar and cutlass barged into their home and one of the suspects dealt the victim several chops to his head causing him to receive injuries. The men then demanded cash and the victim claimed they had none, after which the suspects left the home and made good their escape in an unknown direction.
The victim was picked up by a neighbour and rushed to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a serious condition but subsequently died at around 01:30 hrs. Nothing was stolen from the house. The Guyana Police Force’ Major Crimes Unit responded and commenced investigations.
It was bound to happen. The PNC (not so much the AFC since it hasn’t got constituencies) for five months sermonized their... more
Sometimes when individuals have a captive audience, they talk as if peoples’ memories are short. Yesterday, one man demanded... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
