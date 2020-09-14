Do something for someone else

DEAR EDITOR,

As the Pandemic rises in Guyana over the past months, I’ve realized that as much as we are all trying to safeguard ourselves we need to do more for each other.

As for my observation it seems that help doesn’t always meet everyone that needs it and in some cases only selective people.

We are GUYANESE, we should stand bold upon our motto; “One People, One Nation, One Destiny”.

Over the past few years I invested my time in volunteering solely in the hinterlands, assisting our indigenous people in free skills training and giving them the “know how”, to apply themselves in relevant careers.

I grew up on the country side of Region 2, Essequibo Coast and I was not as privileged as many other persons to attend college or the university, but yes it was always something I wanted to do.

I look at my ability to keep moving forward and pushing myself beyond all limits despite the fact many may see me as unqualified and I made it to the top of my career as an artist/designer.

I may have lost my family over the past years but I stand tall to help others. It is my desire to do so.

My struggles energized me, giving me that boost to help others, even when I don’t have much to offer but just giving others that hope that there is more behind each struggle in their lives.

My main focus in 2020 is to reach out to people, assisting them and being there as much as I can in a support system.

I have started a little support group to reach out to our poor communities and I always try to communicate with various business owners to support our people.

The Pandemic has hit us hard indeed, I’ve seen people who cannot afford their rent, who doesn’t have enough to eat and I want to do more for them.

But while I can only be able to do as far as my hands can reach, I am encouraging all GUYANESE, to join in, support our team in whatever way you can.

We are one, we will stand together, the struggle is real for those who are feeling it. And this is the time to put aside ourselves and do something for someone else.

Thanks for reading,

Sameer Khan