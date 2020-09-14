De country getting sell out

Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sep 14, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
We leaders selling out we country, piece by piece. And when you stand up and talk about it, you getting lawsuit.
Wan day we gan wake up and de Canadians gan own all we gold fields; de Chinese gan be controlling all we forests, de Russians gan be in charge of we bauxite and de Americans gan gat we oil lock down.
Imagine if Rum-Jattan bin sell out Essequibo to de man wah part de Red Sea and he in turn sell it to the Venezuelans and tek de money and go overseas. Imagine if Lil Joe bin hand waterfront land to he businessman friend who den tun around and lease it fuh millions to de Americans.
Imagine if NICIL sell off most of them prime lands in Ogle to dem friends who tun around and flip it to dem foreigners, and de foreigners walk away with millions while de people scratching a living.
De country resources getting tek out de people hand. It being handed to friends and cronies who gan tun around and sell it to dem foreigners fuh a jewel and a crown. And wah you the oridinary man get? Yuh gan get slack change.
Is only wan man who standing up fuh Guyana right now. He name Glenn Lall. De man gat mo seeds dan boulanger. But no sooner de man open he mouth, dem people drop lawsuit pun he.
By de way, de Waterfall boss man gat to climb court steps today. And all because he talk about dem oil block wah Rob-de-Earth and Lam-o-Tar been give way.
Talk half and ask yuh self ‘wah you getting from de government?’
