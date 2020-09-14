Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De country getting sell out

Sep 14, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

We leaders selling out we country, piece by piece. And when you stand up and talk about it, you getting lawsuit.
Wan day we gan wake up and de Canadians gan own all we gold fields; de Chinese gan be controlling all we forests, de Russians gan be in charge of we bauxite and de Americans gan gat we oil lock down.
Imagine if Rum-Jattan bin sell out Essequibo to de man wah part de Red Sea and he in turn sell it to the Venezuelans and tek de money and go overseas. Imagine if Lil Joe bin hand waterfront land to he businessman friend who den tun around and lease it fuh millions to de Americans.
Imagine if NICIL sell off most of them prime lands in Ogle to dem friends who tun around and flip it to dem foreigners, and de foreigners walk away with millions while de people scratching a living.
De country resources getting tek out de people hand. It being handed to friends and cronies who gan tun around and sell it to dem foreigners fuh a jewel and a crown. And wah you the oridinary man get? Yuh gan get slack change.
Is only wan man who standing up fuh Guyana right now. He name Glenn Lall. De man gat mo seeds dan boulanger. But no sooner de man open he mouth, dem people drop lawsuit pun he.
By de way, de Waterfall boss man gat to climb court steps today. And all because he talk about dem oil block wah Rob-de-Earth and Lam-o-Tar been give way.
Talk half and ask yuh self ‘wah you getting from de government?’

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly facilities

GFF to invest $20M in first female friendly facilities

Sep 14, 2020

– Ann’s Grove and New Amsterdam to be first By Franklin Wilson According to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, plans are moving ahead nicely with regards to a...
Read More
Tiger Bay fan out was great initiative by Minister Ramson – GABF’s Michael Singh

Tiger Bay fan out was great initiative by...

Sep 13, 2020

GOA boss calls for unity in Guyana

GOA boss calls for unity in Guyana

Sep 13, 2020

Coach says facilities and resources are needed for Boxing to improve

Coach says facilities and resources are needed...

Sep 13, 2020

Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Sep 12, 2020

Guyanese Warriors arrives home today on Charter flight

Guyanese Warriors arrives home today on Charter...

Sep 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019