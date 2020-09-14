Latest update September 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Boat crash leaves miner dead, passenger injured

Overhead shot of the Imbamadai Community with Mazaruni River close by.

A boat crash on Saturday last has left a miner dead and another passenger seriously injured. Dead is Kary Henry, 39, of Jawalla Village Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The incident took place at around 23:00Hrs in the Mazaruni River at Bush Cow Landing. According to police reports, Henry and the other man were heading from Imbamadai to Beanamarupai Backdam when the boat in which they were traveling collided with a floating log.
As a result of the impact, Henry was thrown from the vessel into the river while the passenger sustained multiple head injuries from hitting his head in the boat.
Henry failed to resurface and a search was launched for him. On the following day at around 08:00Hrs, Henry’s body was pulled from the Mazaruni river and transported to the Imbamadai Health Post.

 

 

