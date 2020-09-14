Bandit shoots man in retaliation after stumbling over fan

A bandit yesterday startled a family of four in their bedroom and shot the husband before escaping with cash and valuables.

Wounded is Hardeo Seeram, 35, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara. The robbery and shooting incident took place at around 02:00Hrs at the family’s home.

According to Hardeo’s wife, she, their two daughters, ages three and six, along with Hardeo, were cuddled together when they were startled out of their sleep by the sound of their fan crashing to the bedroom floor.

Hardeo jumped off the bed, she said, only to meet face to face with a masked burglar. The woman recalled that the bandit turned and ran, while her husband gave chase. She continued that as soon as her husband and the bandit exited the bedroom a loud explosion went off. The woman recounted that her daughters started screaming, and she rushed out of the room only to see the gunman exiting through the backdoor of their house and her husband bleeding from one of his feet.

The woman said that she immediately ran to assist him and strapped his wound with a piece of cloth. With the help of her parents who also occupied a room in the house, they proceeded to shut the backdoor. Calls were then made to the police while a friend of the Seerams’ was notified that Hardeo was shot, and rushed over to take him to hospital.

The woman told Kaieteur News that despite her husband being in great pain he chose to wait for at least one hour until police ranks arrived just to ensure that his family was completely out of danger. Hardeo was then taken to the hospital to have the bullet removed.

Meanwhile, as the ranks were carrying out their investigation at the scene, Hardeo’s wife said that she realized that the bandit had escaped with her backpack containing $100,000 in cash, her ATM cards and flash drives with valuable and personal information.

Four cell phones, valuing more than $200,000 were also missing from a table in the family’s bedroom.

The woman is of the belief that while stealing the items from their bedroom the bandit might have tripped over the fan cord causing it to fall.

She recalled that he was dressed in three quarter short pants with a red bandana masking his face. She noted that his head was also wrapped with a kind of cloth. A strange cap was also found lying in the yard suggesting that the gunman might have had an accomplice who was on the lookout. Some plants leading to a fence were also broken indicating that bandit(s) might have scaled the fence to escape.