$25M for drilling of new well in Port Kaituma

The Ministry of Housing and Water, has budgeted a total of $25M for the drilling of a new potable water well and the installation of a new water supply network in Port Kaituma, Region One, and jobs will be provided for persons living in the area when the project commences.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, recently visited Two Mile, Port Kaituma, where the new well is expected to be drilled. According to a release, the well will supply water for persons living within Fitzberg/One to Four Mile areas, Port Kaituma, Region One.

According to Minister Croal, the project entails the laying of 4 km of pipelines and will provide direct employment for persons living within the communities. The project is expected to last two months. The new system will be interconnected with the existing Port Kaituma system.

The release stated that the well will be powered using electricity from Port Kaituma Power and Light, and that the project will be managed and supervised by engineers of the Hinterland Service Department of Guyana Water Inc.

When the project is completed, it is expected to serve approximately 600 persons through the new service connections, and it will be the first time persons living within One to Four Mile will have direct access to potable water through individual service connections.

The drilling of the new well and the installation of the new water supply network is as a result of several visits Minister Croal had made to communities within Region One. The Minister visited a number of pump stations and water sources within the Mabaruma, Matarkai, and Santa Rosa Sub-districts.