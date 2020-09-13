Why do people protest?

Latest update September 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Protests for justice are always justified when conducted peacefully and lawfully. Protests arise because of injustice. People will protest when they feel they are wronged or treated unfairly. The root cause of protests is poverty. Poverty breeds hunger and hunger leads to criminality.
No one in Guyana needs to be poor or hungry. The country has tremendous wealth, but our leaders are not allowing the people to get their fair share of that wealth.
Instead, incompetence is rife and secretive deals are being made while the people go hungry. Just take a look at what our leaders are doing to the country’s bauxite, timber, gold and now oil.
Leaders lie to the people and lead them down a loser’s path. In time, when emotions boil over and can’t be contained anymore, people take to the streets. And in Guyana, this sometimes means that the anger and frustration are vented violently on neighbours and strangers, most of whom are usually of a different race or political complexion.
The people will remain poor and have to protest all their lives, so long as the country does not obtain fair deals for its resources.
Kaieteur News has been exposing the ‘sweetheart’ deals made in the oil sector, etc. Yet, none of our political leaders have come out and condemned these agreements or called for their renegotiation. Are these leaders really interested in ending poverty and protests?

New 2019