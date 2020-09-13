What’s Hitting The Shelves? New High Quality Drink Mix!

Latest update September 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Sueria Manufacturing Inc. is thrilled to introduce yet another high quality product – Rasna Drink Mix! This delicious drink mix is endorsed by Brand Ambassadors including international cricket superstar – Rohit Sharma and popular Bollywood stars- Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.
Rasna Drink Mix comes in five (5) tantalizing and refreshing flavours- Orange, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry and Fruit Cocktail.
Each pack contains five (5) essential vitamins and minerals enriched with fruit powder.
This flavourful drink mix requires no added sugar and just one pack makes 1 liter of mouthwatering Rasna Drink.
Rasna Drink Mixes are affordable and available nationwide.
For further information, kindly contact us on 233-2473 or email: [email protected]

