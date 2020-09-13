Taxi driver runs for life after being stabbed by passenger

Days after a pensioner was killed on the Train Line at Port Kaituma North West District (NWD), Region One, a taxi driver on Friday last ran for his life after he was stabbed to the neck in his car, by a passenger along Airstrip Road.

The wounded man, Troy Roberts, 40, of Fitzburg, Port Kaituma and Belladrum Mahaica-Berbice, Region Five, was attacked close to 18:00hrs.

According to police reports, the attacker along with a gold miner, 26, had joined Robert’s car late that afternoon to head to a location within the community.

Things turned ugly, however, while they were journeying along Airstrip Road.

The attacker who was reportedly sitting in the back seat of the car pulled out a knife and stabbed Roberts to the neck. The taxi driver stopped the car immediately, jumped out and ran for his life.

Meanwhile, his attacker moved over into the driving seat and sped off with his accomplice, the gold miner, but crashed soon after.

The gold miner was injured but the assailant escaped unhurt and fled the scene.

Roberts was later rescued and the injured accomplice was also nabbed by police.

Both men were subsequently rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where they were treated and then air lifted to the city for further medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Roberts has since been discharged while the gold miner suffered a fractured arm and remains in police custody.

As Robert’s attacker is still at large, residents of Port Kaituma are fearful that he might strike again.

It is believed that the suspect might be the one responsible for the recent brutal murder of Earl Peters, 75, a security guard, attached to the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) Office in Port Kaituma.

Peters was found soaked in blood, barely conscious and lying on the Train Line by a businessman who had heard his cries for help.

At the hospital, Peters managed to give important details to investigating ranks of his attacker, only minutes before dying.

An autopsy conducted on Peters’ body later revealed that he had died as a result of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple stab wounds.