ExxonMobil, take your knee off our neck

Latest update September 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
– making falsehood appear as truth
It is said that hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption. We have had too many of false “saviours”. Their empty promises mean no good.
A liar begins by making falsehood appear like truth, and ends with making truth itself appear like falsehood.
With our country trying to disentangle from an unnecessary electoral twist, a familiar preacher seeks once again to take advantage of our vulnerability. Exxon is calling on us to hurry up or we will lose big.
Lose what? All Guyanese know by now that we have essentially surrendered all of the abundant offshore resource with which we have been blessed. What we are witnessing is a continuation of the systemic racism practised by Europeans and their descendants during colonialism.
Slavery, indentureship and labour exploitation in the Americas, Africa and Asia were their methods of dispossession.
Until our people stop drinking the Master’s Kool Aid and stop thinking that the only people or ideas of value are those that are validated by him, then we are doomed to be forever dependent vassals, living in subjugation and off crumbs.
Independent thought is the means towards true independence and value for our people’s labour and resources.
We use the opportunity, in this moment of acknowledgement of the historic social and economic injustice that is at the heart of traditional extractives deals, to raise the continuing manipulative practices of multinational companies.
We know that many others are suffering the same fate; ONLY if we stand together with unified voices do we have a chance to make these multinational corporations take their knees off our necks, so that we as a people can breathe.
Sep 13, 2020Balls distributed, clinics to be held on an ongoing basis By Franklin Wilson Presidents of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) and Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA),...
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 13, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
Sep 12, 2020
It was bound to happen. The PNC (not so much the AFC since it hasn’t got constituencies) for five months sermonized their... more
Those who instigated the protesters by telling them they were doing the right thing seem to have overlooked the coronavirus... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Once again, Guyana is causing regional and international worry following two sets of killings of young... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]