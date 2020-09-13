Everybody protesting!

Dem boys seh…

Everybody protesting. Dem boys see a deaf man protesting. Dem boys ask he wuh he protesting about. He seh, “I am not hearing what I want to hear!’

Dem boys see a blind man protesting. He gat wan sign which read, “I am not seeing progress!”

Dem see a dumb man with a sign which read, “My voice matters!”

Dem boys see a man yesterday holding a piece of cardboard. Dem boys go up to he and ask “Wuh yuh protesting about?”

De man seh, “I protesting against de protests.”

Dem boys seh dem gat nuff things wah people should be concerned about but dem nah protesting about dem things. One of dem things is the oil contract. Dem boys seh de oil contract tekkin money out of you pocket, out of me pocket and out we children and grandchildren pockets. But nobody nah wan protest about dat.

And de only reason why dem nah wan protest is because de political parties wah dem support nah sehing nuttin about dem contracts. De Pee N Cee and the Pee Pee Pee and de party wah de A and C runaway and leff de F nah sehing nuttin about dem con-tract wah sign.

Dat is why dem foreign company does come and tek advantage pon we. Dem know dat once dem gat we politican pon dem side, dat dem nah gan face any protests. And so dem does come hay and do what dem want.

Right now ExxonMobil flaring gas over de ocean. Dat is called emission and it does pollute de atmosphere. But none of dem politician nah sehing nuttin about wah going on. And why you think so?

Talk half and wait fuh de protest against dem oil deals… when fowl cock get teeth!