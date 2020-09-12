Latest update September 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tenant in your own home

Sep 12, 2020 News 0

Imagine someone walks into your home, orders you to move into the lower flat and takes over the running of the entire property.
It is your home, you have the transport for it. But you have no say in how it is run.
You have become a tenant in your own home. Every month, he sends you bills for the electricity, water, cooking gas and groceries.
He also sends you bills for repairs he said he did but which you did not authorize. He even says you can check the bills to see if it is on par with international prices.
This is what has happened to Guyana. The oil companies have come here and taken over our oil resources.
They are making all the decisions; they are deciding how the sector is to be managed.
They are determining how much oil is being produced. They are determining what is to be spent and how it is to be spent.
Guyana has no say.
And you can be sure that they are sending us the Bills for us to be the checker.
Guyanese must demand a greater say in the how our oil expenses are managed.
Demand a better deal!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Letter to the Sports Editor Final call for peace

Sep 12, 2020

Dear Sports Editor, We have said much in the past few days but the Lusignan Golf Club like other decent minded citizens calls for the restoration of peace in Guyana. The tragic loss of our young...
Read More
Guyanese Warriors arrives home today on Charter flight

Guyanese Warriors arrives home today on Charter...

Sep 12, 2020

Softball fraternity among those that bid farewell to Haslim

Softball fraternity among those that bid farewell...

Sep 12, 2020

Zouks were 20 runs short but pushed TKR all the way – Darren Sammy

Zouks were 20 runs short but pushed TKR all the...

Sep 11, 2020

Sports associations calls for nationwide unity

Sports associations calls for nationwide unity

Sep 11, 2020

Perfect TKR Power To Title

Perfect TKR Power To Title

Sep 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019