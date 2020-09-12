Latest update September 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Teen died from brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head.

Haresh Singh Murder…

Seventeen-year-old Haresh Singh, whose unconscious body was found in the Number 3 Village backdam, West Coast Berbice two days ago, died from a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head and compounded by compression injuries to the neck. This is according to a post mortem examination done on his body yesterday at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home and Crematorium. The examination was done by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh and the body was identified by Singh’s uncle.

Haresh Singh was brutally attacked in the Number 3 backdam and had his motorcycle burnt while he was making his way to the location to take water for his relatives who were working there. His sister had stated that minutes after Singh left for the backdam they noticed smoke coming from the direction he had left in, but it wasn’t until a subsequent check was made that they discovered the teen lying on the ground with blood running out from his ears and other injuries about his body, unconscious but still breathing. His motorcycle that he had left on was found burnt not far from his body.

Singh was immediately picked up and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died some 15 minutes later an uncle said. The teen, who relatives said was a friend of the two murdered teens, Isaiah and Joel Henry, is also the grandson of one of the suspects presently in custody for the Henry murders. Protests had erupted with participants calling for justice for the Henry boys, but these soon escalated in some areas into racially targeted attacks, robberies and arson; it was during the chaos that Singh was murdered.

Relatives of the dead teen have complained about intimidation and threats to their family since their relative were arrested in connection with the murders of the Henry boys. They had reported to this publication that prior to Singh’s death their house was stoned by a group of men several times. During a visit by the Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindya Persaud and Prime Minister Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, the relatives had cried out that they could not sleep in peace and even have a bath at their own home because they were under surveillance.

President Irfaan Ali paid a visit to the families of Haresh Singh yesterday and offered his condolences and assured them of his government’s support in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

New 2019