Ministry had failed to include one death in earlier report

Latest update September 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Total COVID-19 deaths now at 52
The total number of COVID-19 deaths is now at 52, according to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry yesterday stated that they had failed to include one death in their database, a person that would have succumbed since early August.
In a press release, they stated, “Our list did not include a COVID-related death reported early August. We have therefore adjusted our master sheet and it now reflects the total of 49 up to the end of September 10. With the three deaths we reported on September 10, the number of COVID-19 deaths is now 52.”
Along with that, 13 new COVID-19 cases were recorded from a total of 133 tests conducted. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1763.
According to the Ministry’s daily dashboard, 13 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). There are 508 persons in approved home isolation, 46 persons in institutional isolation, and 92 persons in institutional quarantine.
The total number of persons tested for the novel Coronavirus to date is 10,592. Of all confirmed cases 867 are male and 896 are female.
As for the regional distribution of confirmed cases Region One has 243 cases, Region Two 23 cases, Region Three 123 cases, Region Four 678 cases, Region Five 12 cases, Region Six 26 cases, Region Seven 243 cases, Region Eight 26 cases, Region Nine 307 cases, and Region Ten 82 cases.
Additionally, a total of 1,144 persons have recovered.
