Man beaten to death by Bath Settlement protestors died from blunt trauma to the head

Prettipaul Hargobin who was beaten to death by protestors on the Bath Settlement Public Road on Wednesday died from blunt trauma to the head and brain haemorrhage compounded by compression injuries to his neck. The post mortem was done yesterday by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home and Crematorium.

Four persons are in police custody and are being questioned. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had said that the firearm reportedly used by Hargobin has been located and lodged.

Hargobin lost his life after he ended up in a confrontation with several protestors on the Bath Settlement Public Road; he reportedly fired shots at the crowd and they reacted by beating him. Police who were nearby said they noticed the commotion and went over to his assistance, by then he was already unconscious and battered on the public road.

His sister, Ronita Hargobin told reporters that her brother was angry at someone who was on a motorcycle that “did something” to him and so he “went out to look for the person”. She stated that she was in the car with him when he drove out on the Bath Public Road but at some point, ended up in a conflict with protestors as he was manoeuvring his way through the crowd. She added that during the fight with the protestors she was hit in the head and her brother who was still in an angry state turned the vehicle around and left her in the crowd. She said he returned to the crowd at some point and shortly after she heard gunshots and thereafter saw people beating her brother. She added that she is not sure if her brother shot at the crowd, but she heard gunshots. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

President Irfaan Ali paid a visit to the family of Hargobin yesterday and expressed his condolences and assured that justice will be served.