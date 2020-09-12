Justice will be swift for slain West Coast Berbice teens, Prittipaul Hargobin – Pres. Ali

President Ali yesterday met with the families of the slain West Coast Berbice teens Isaiah and Joel Henry and Haresh Singh along with the family of Prittipaul Hargobin to personally assure them of Government’s firm support in bringing the killers to justice.

He assured the relatives that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the heinous crimes made to answer for their crimes.

“On behalf of the people of Guyana and my own behalf and that of my family and Government, I want to again express my condolences to you and your family,” President Ali said.

He also pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that the resolution of the investigation is given the highest priority. He reiterated, “I will work day and night to get to the bottom of what happened to those teens.”

President Ali also used the opportunity to urge all residents and community members present to work with the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to restore peace and stability.

“Safety and security in all of the communities remain a top priority. As you can see, there is more visibility on the ground, more resources on the ground,” the Head of State noted.

The President urged the residents to cooperate with the police, who are working to not only conduct their investigations, but to also bring peace to the communities along the WCB corridor. This, he stressed, can be achieved through cooperation and the sharing of critical information, which can assist investigators.

“No forms of criminality will be tolerated,” he added “We cannot tolerate lawlessness and criminality. We have to fix what went wrong and move forward.”

The aggrieved relatives all expressed their hope that justice will be served swiftly and that all leads will be pursued. They expressed too, their appreciation for the President’s visit and his commitment to ensuring that all steps are taken towards achieving justice for the boys.