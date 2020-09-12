“It wasn’t me in the Roger Khan sex video” – woman claims

The close female associate of Shaheed Roger Khan fingered in the recent release of his sex video has reportedly denied any involvement in the cybercrime.

Her denial comes just one day after popular businessman, Azruddin Mohammed was arrested, questioned and later released on bail for his alleged involvement in the incident.

According to reports, the woman told police in her official statement that she shared a relationship with Khan prior to his incarceration. However, she has had no contact with him sexually since his return to Guyana in September last. The woman denied any involvement in the release of the video.

It was only last week that Khan had filed an official police report with the Cybercrimes Unit after the short video of him went viral on social media. The investigation was then passed over to the Criminal Investigations Department.

In his statement to police, Khan said that on August 31, the female associate (name given) along with two other friends came over to his home and later that evening, he and the woman engaged in sexual intercourse. During intercourse, Khan said the woman held a phone but he paid no mind to it and continued with his activity.

He told police that the very next day he received a telephone call informing him that a sex video of him is being circulated on social media. Upon making contact with the woman named, Khan said she informed him that the businessman had taken possession of her phone and found the video. She reportedly told Khan that she received a beating and the video was then released to a number of her friends and close associates. In her report to police, the woman denied Khan’s account.

Khan had told Kaieteur News that the leaked video may have been in connection with a two-year long land dispute involving him and the businessman. Kaieteur News reached out to Mohammed for a comment on the allegations. He referred this publication to his attorney who told Kaieteur News that her client denies the claims.

The investigation continues.