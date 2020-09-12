Guyanese Warriors arrives home today on Charter flight

According to manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors team, Trinidadian Omar Khan, the Guyanese players in the team which participated in the 2020 CPL T/20 tournament were expected to arrive in Guyana yesterday at 11:30 hours on a chartered flight from Trinidad.

The Guyana franchise, led by Australian off-spinning all-rounder Chris Green, lost five of their eleven matches including the semi-final, when they were bowled out for 55 (the tournament’s second lowest total) by the St Lucia Zouks.

Last year the Warriors played unbeaten for 11 matches before losing to Barbados in the final.

This was the Warriors’ seventh semi-final appearance in eight tournaments since 2013. The South America franchise, have reached the final five times but have never won the tournament.

This was one of the Warriors worst tournaments, which was played without spectators because of the covid-19 restrictions in the twin-Island Republic.

In a sub-standard tournament in which only one century was scored, the event was marred by poor batsmanship, a lack of proper shot selection and the inability to adjust and adapt to the batting on pitches which were difficult for stroke play.

West Indies left-handed Shimron Hetmyer started with two half-centuries including a glorious 71 but suffered a runs-drought until the final preliminary game when he got his third Fifty. He was then bowled for a first-ball duck in the semi-final which St Lucia easily won by 10 wickets.

Such was the low standard of the batting that Hetmyer’s 267 runs from 11 innings, was the most by a Warriors batsman, while Nicholas Pooran who scored a century and a fifty, failed to reach 275 runs and was inconsistent.

Both Hetmyer and Pooran failed to fire in the crucial knockout match in the semi-final, while out of form Jamaican Brandon King was the only other batsman to reach a fifty for the Warriors.

Sherfane Rutherford never got going; Anthony Bramble only played one match, while Chandrapaul Hemraj was inconsistent at the top of the order.

While Leg-spinner Imran Tanvir had the most wickets, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair had a wonderful debut season and had the best economy rate among all the bowlers with five wickets in his five matches while conceding just 68 runs.

Guyanese fast bowling all-rounders Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd had lukewarm seasons, while West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Guyanese Ashmead Nedd seemed unlucky not to have played in more matches.

Trinibago Knight Riders went one better than Guyana’s 11 consecutive victories last year and won the tournament with their 12th successive win by beating the St Lucia Zouks in the final on Thursday at was the Brian Lara Academy to clinch Championship honours.

Trinidad Knight Riders have won the title four times, defending Champions Barbados Tridents, who failed to make the playoffs this season, has won twice and so has the Jamaican Tallawahs.

All of these teams have won their titles under the leadership of Caribbean captains.

With the Warriors title drought continuing for another year some changes could be made for next tournament, including that of the manager Omar Khan who has been with the franchise since it’s inauguration in 2013. (Sean Devers)