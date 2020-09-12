Latest update September 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Follow which leader?

Sep 12, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys always seh de Pee N Cee and de Pee Pee Pee are two peas of de same pod. Right now dem trying fuh outdo each other when it comes to leadership.
Dem boys know dat we gat wan elected Pee Pee Pee President. But dem boys also believe that de power behind de throne is the local Vladimir Putin.
Is de same thing in de Pee N Cee. Dem gat wan Leader of de Party and dem got wan Leader of the Opposition.
De Pee N Cee bin used to like to sing de song, “Follow de Leader, Leader, Leader. Follow de Leader.” But dem boys trying hard fuh determine who following who. It mo look like de Rig-adier following Lil Jo, rather dan de other way around.
Wan big woman, however, look like she gan tek over de leadership of de party when de next Congress come around. Dem boys feel dat dem trying fuh diss this woman. Dem leff she out of parliament. But she nah lose she seat with de people. And is wan big seat.
Dem boys hear some people seh how is nah fair how dem treat de big woman. Dem boys wan know how you could tek a man who only become a member of de Executive fuh a few weeks and put he to head de party in parliament, while de woman, wah did give he and Basil de Wille a good cut tail, get bypass. Dat nah mek sense!
Dat is nat a case of following de leader. Dat is a case of de horse following he tail.
Talk half and wait fuh see who really following who!

Features/Columnists

